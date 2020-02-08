FSU football is in a place where it can benefit from a new coaching staff. Three reasons why Mike Norvell’s recruitment message can work.

FSU football is now in a much better place since the FSU administration decided to switch from Willie Taggart than it did.

If Mike Norvell fell flat on his face in the next two years, FSU football would at least have had a chance to rise from the depths from which he was submerged from 2017 to 19.

That would not happen under the old regime. It was like having a car that needs an inspection and the engine indicator light is on, right?

It seemed like they had fixed the problem that the lights would go out. Another problem was that the light came back on.

Therefore, they would never pass the inspection.

Mike Norvell Hire has deleted all of these engine light control codes and it is time to drive that particular part of the machine known as FSU football.

He has been driving for exactly two months and the engine indicator light has not yet come on. The smell of the new car is back and it has great mileage for the new tires that have been installed.

He has already received commitments from two hitters on both sides of the ball in quarterback Luke Altmyer and Branden Jennings. The recruitment message is simple: be part of something great and help bring FSU football back to the elite.

Here are three reasons why this message can work.