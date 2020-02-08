There was a big game between two teams with 14 wins when the Texas Tech Red Raiders competed at home on February 8 against the Texas Basketball program.

On February 8, Texas’s Big 12 basketball program will take a long break to take on head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Forty Acres and Frank Erwin Center. The defending champions of the Big 12 Champions and runner-ups of the national players have not yet anticipated the year, but are likely to be a difficult game for Texas this weekend.

Head coach Shaka Smart will have a real fight when the Red Raiders come to Austin on Saturday afternoon. Texas Tech comes into the game with a record 14-8 (5-4 Big 12). Texas and Texas Tech set the same record at Saturday’s showdown. But Texas holds Big 12 (4-5) with a mirrored record.

Nevertheless, Texas needs a win to continue to compete for the NCAA tournament. The Smart team is working its way into this dangerous area. And since Texas never tends to play well at any point in a regular season, they need to cushion as much as possible before the tournament selection arrives.

In their last game, Texas fell again against head coach Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. Texas was swept away by the Jayhawks in the regular season, and this loss came in a similar way to the previous one. Meanwhile, Texas Tech won the Oklahoma Sooners 69-61 on February 4th.

Both Texas and Texas Tech had a long break before competing against each other this weekend.

Here’s a look at the three reasons why the Texas Longhorns basketball program could trigger the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ rage at home on February 8th.