A tremendous test for the Texas basketball program on February 10 is imminent as they take on the Baylor Bears at # 1 at home.

At what appears to be the wrong time, the basketball program in Texas meets the number 1 Baylor Bears trying to celebrate their 15th win of the season. Baylor is one of two or three teams in the Big 12 who could rightly compete for a national title this year. Probably two teams from the Big 12, both of which could be seeds in the NCAA tournament, are Baylor and the Kansas Jayhawks.

When Texas runs out against Baylor on February 10, both the bears and Jayhawks sweep them away in the season series. Building a solid NCAA tournament resume should start with at least a few good wins against top 10 or top 15 opponents. This is something Texas is missing from his resume right now.

At the moment, Texas is really not at the side of this big showdown on Monday evening.

Texas suffered a heavy 62:57 defeat at the Frank Erwin Center against runner-up Texas Tech Red Raiders. Head coach Shaka Smart saw how his team controlled the game in the first 30 minutes, to allow it later in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Baylor got a scare from the lowest team in the Big 12 classification at the weekend. Head coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys were on alert. However, Baylor won the Pokes at home on February 8th.

Can Texas finally rally and get the one marquee win that could cross the finish line with the selection committee this year?

Here’s a look at three reasons why the Texas Longhorns basketball program on February 10th can beat Baylor Bears at # 1 in the world rankings.