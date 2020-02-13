I love this time of year and I hate this time of year.

Sure, rumors / reports give me a lot to write about, but at the same time, I know for a fact that most of them end up being 100% incorrect.

Late Wednesday evening, Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV Detroit went on the air and reported that sources told him that Detroit lions have had business discussions regarding Matthew Stafford for the past two weeks.

Early Thursday morning Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press received an SMS Lions general manager Bob Quinn declaring report “100% false !!”

Yes, Quinn used 2 exclamation marks !!

Now, let’s be honest for a second. I have learned not to believe anything that comes out of a GM’s mouth, but in this case, I believe Quinn.

Here are 3 reasons why the Detroit Lions won’t trade Stafford until the 2020 season.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY

Let’s keep it extremely simple.

If the Lions negotiate Matthew Stafford, he would still count $ 10.7 million against the salary cap! You do not believe me? Spotrac knows everything!

In addition, the Lions just restructured the Stafford contract in December, which would translate into a higher cap if they negotiate it. Ladies and gentlemen, the Lions again before the new year that Stafford was going to be their QB for the 2020 season. That hasn’t changed (in my opinion)

WIN NOW !!!

Whether or not you think Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn should always be with the Lions, they are. At least for now.

Lions owner Martha Ford has made it clear that Quinntricia has to fight for a playoff spot in 2020.

People. If you had the mandate to win immediately, would you trade the most valuable player on your list? Neither me nor Bob Quinn either.

Tua factor

Reports have been encouraging about Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury and it is great news for the Lions, whether they want to recruit him or exchange with a team he covets.

That said, Tua’s representation said that the best scenario would be to have it written by a team that is willing to let him sit for a year.

Now it would really do Lions good, BUT ONLY IF THEY KEEP STAFFORD AROUND!

Nation, the reports / rumors will continue to come and I will continue to write them but in terms of logic, Stafford is not going anywhere before the 2020 season.

