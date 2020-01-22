3 reasons to get a massage is not a luxury

advertisement

Real confession: I always thought that massages were a silly luxury and placed them somewhere between facials and mud wraps on my “frivolous use for perfectly good money” scale. I became an athlete quite late – in my 30s – so I wasn’t exposed to the existence of sports massages when I was younger, and my only two massages were Mother’s Day gifts that I wanted to enjoy, but mostly felt guilty about.

However, when I became a personal trainer, I learned that regular massages are an essential part of many people’s health and wellness routines – not a last resort when some muscles are overloaded and overloaded, but a preventative step to train knots, reduce inflammation , and keep the muscles relaxed and flexible. For athletes, massages are similar to regular car maintenance – you don’t wait until your oil runs out and the engine starts to smoke before you replace it, because you’ll have to do major repairs that could have been prevented by regular maintenance.

Although I understood the concept, massages still fell into the ‘luxury self-care’ category for me … until a few months ago I started an exciting new training program. After the first month, I learned that there was a whole new level of pain that I had never approached before, the kind that holds your muscles so violently that you really get scared of stairs, high boards and falling objects. I was afraid that I would have actually torn something – or everything. After involuntarily whimpering during a mild practice demonstration, my friend and fellow trainer finally convinced me to “no longer be superior and go get a massage.” So I did that.

advertisement

I would not say that it was by far a pleasant, luxurious experience. It was even one of the most physically intense and, yes, painful experiences I have had in years. I learned a lot about my own misconceptions about massage – including how poorly understood and undervalued are the many benefits of massage. Here are the three most surprising benefits of getting a massage.

1

Massages help to control digestive disorders

If you think that massages only affect lean muscle tissue such as biceps and hamstrings, guess what? You are wrong, just like me. Massage therapy can not only help reduce the build-up of gas and blockages in the small intestine and colon, but can also significantly reduce the symptoms of acid reflux, Crohn’s disease and IBS by sending acid and food back to the stomach for a good digestion. Of course, as with any medical condition, massage therapy should not be replaced with medication or check-ups by a medical professional – but in combination with medication under the supervision of a doctor, massages can reduce the need for medication and the frequency of flare-ups.

2

Massages strengthen the immune system

Mama’s, teachers, health workers, rejoice! We have another tool for our flu season arsenal. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai report that massage therapy – in particular Swedish massage therapy – has a clinically significant effect on the immune system and the endocrine system. A 45-minute Swedish massage significantly reduced the levels of white blood cells and cytokines (markers of immune response that help protect the body against diseases), as well as the stress hormone cortisol, which weakens the immune response. The disadvantage is that this reaction was only significant for participants who underwent specialized Swedish massages, which means that you should get a real massage from a real massage therapist. The advantage is … you have to get a real massage from a real massage therapist. You’re welcome.

3

Massages can dramatically reduce anxiety and depression

Although reducing stress is a generally accepted benefit of massage therapy, little research has been done into how or why it works. But researchers in Miami have discovered that massages help reduce depression and anxiety by changing the body’s biochemistry – specifically, reducing cortisol (the stress hormone, remember) by up to 53% and stimulating the production of serotonin and dopamine, two neurotransmitters that have the focus of most drugs against depression and anxiety. I don’t know how you feel, but literally halve your stress level sounds like a magical new panacea.

However, it is not new – it is as old as Adam and Eve. Our bodies and brains are built to live in communion with other people, and the absence of human contact in our starving society is literally both harmful. Massage therapy is of course not a solution, but it is a kind of therapy to relieve the real, physical damage caused by stress due to loneliness and lack of physical contact … which is hardly a luxury. It is actually a fundamental human necessity.

advertisement