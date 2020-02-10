What changed skills among the younger players at the beginning of the spring camp could have the greatest impact on the Texas soccer program?

Spring camp for the Texas football program is just around the corner and there are a lot of remarkable storylines that will follow. Position changes can always be an important part of the way Texas trainers will put this team together in the spring camp.

Texas has had a lot of possible position changes, especially on the offensive side of the ball. In the offensive season 2020 there is more player turnover among the starters than on the defensive. Truly the only key starters Texas loses on the defensive side of the ball in offseason 2020 are defensive end Malcolm Roach, security Brandon Jones and linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch.

Other losses at more experienced former Texas defenders, such as older defenders Gerald Wilbon and D’Andre Christmas-Giles at the NCAA Transfer Portal, are not that difficult to replace in terms of production. The line of defense is still thinning thanks to the losses of Christmas-Giles, Wilbon and Roach, but it’s not as bad as some position groups on the other side of the ball.

However, not all of the position changes you’ll see for Texas this year will come from more experienced players who are just looking for more time on the field. Most of it will come from all the changes in position that head coach Tom Herman and former offensive coordinator Tim Beck have made in the past year and a half.

The only position changes I refer to in this list will come from the skill positions.

Here’s a look at the three changes in the position of the skills that could go into the Texas Longhorns football program.