Forest City, Arkansas – At least three people were shot Monday morning on a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, police said.

The shootout was reported earlier this morning in Forrest City, a dispatcher from the Forrest City police department told The Associated Press.

Chastity Boyd, the Forrest City Police dispatcher, told The Associated Press that three people had been shot in the Walmart, but she had no information about the extent of their injuries.

Boyd said she didn’t know if a suspect had been arrested.

“I’m scared,” said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the Walmart phone in an auto parts store.

Bery said she could see a lot of police officers at the Walmart and that the store’s employees had been evacuated to the parking lot.

Authorities are working to secure the scene, the police said. Forrest City is approximately 45 miles west of Memphis and approximately 85 miles east of Little Rock.

It is not the first time that filming has taken place in a Walmart store. A gunman killed 22 people on August 3 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The retailer was accused of not having enough security in the shop that day, and since then has tacitly expanded security in all shops in El Paso to include an armed police officer and a security guard.

A spokeswoman for the company said in November that hiring off-duty workers in El Paso was not a blanket issue. It’s unclear what security measures were taken at the Forrest City Store on Monday.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.