Three residents, including a 70-year-old man, were tried in three different cases at Fujairah Misdemeanor Court for begging.

In the first case, Fujairah police arrested an Arab woman on a residence visa while selling stationery on a public street.

When she was interrogated by law enforcement officials, she denied the allegations of begging.

“I only sold stationery to make some money for my four young children.”

She added that her husband is sick.

“There is no one to help or support me and I had to make some money to meet the needs of my sick husband and four children,” she said.

The woman was referred to the Fujairah Procuratorate and then to the court, where she again confirmed that she was not begging.

In another case, the same court interrogated a 70-year-old Arab man who was arrested red-handed while begging. However, he informed the court that he was not begging. “I only collected a few donations for a charity project at home.”

In the third case, an Asian was caught begging in the Heel industrial estate. He was referred to the public prosecutor and the court.

The man denied the charges of begging.

The court ordered all three cases to be adjourned until the next week to take the decision.

“Donate to Licensed Charities”

The Fujairah police had previously arrested a number of beggars from different areas of the Emirate.

“The beggars – most of whom come with a visiting visa – were caught during an intense anti-begging campaign,” said a police source.

“More security patrols and police officers have been deployed in all markets and residential areas where beggars hang around.”

He said the public must donate to licensed charities that have clear and verified data on all disadvantaged and low-income people.

“The widows, orphans, and poor patients listed are worth more to this charity,” he emphasized, noting that “professional beggars” benefit from people’s feelings and generosity.

In April 2018, the United Arab Emirates passed a federal law against begging, which fined anyone caught begging with a fine of 5,000 and up to three months in prison, he warned.

“Anyone who maintains gangs of beggars is sentenced to at least six months’ imprisonment and a minimum sentence of Dh 100,000.”

