3 people accused after fighting at the US Navy holiday party in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police said three people were charged after a fight on a holiday of the US Navy in December 2019.

According to legal documents, a police officer in Norfolk on 17 December 2019 saw a large group in the lobby of the Norfolk Waterside Marriott that was about to fight. The officer accompanied a male person who had left the building disorderly and then returned to see another physical fight between a group of people.

While the attackers were separated by their friends, the officer saw Akilah Carradine-McMillian approach a woman and then beat the man who held her.

A civilian detective entered the lobby and tried to intervene, but Carradine-McMillian started pushing the investigator. The officer and detective detained Carradine-McMillian, but they failed and ignored any order to stop resisting, police said.

Carradine-McMillian was accused of disorderly conduct.

Ryann Moore and Demetrius Jackson were also arrested according to police. Moore was charged with disorderly conduct and Jackson was charged with disorderly conduct, blasphemy and disobedience to a police order.

All three were stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. Jackson and Carradine-McMillian mentioned the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as their address.

