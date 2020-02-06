Advertisement

FSU football ended most of its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday without much surprise. Here are three observations from the class.

FSU football could add some graduate transfer players later this spring, but adding high school players is an innovation at this point.

In the recruitment class, 25 players were registered and four players from the transfer portal.

The blue chip ratio is 32 percent. This is the lowest blue chip ratio I can remember.

Four-star wide-angle receivers sign up Malachi Wideman, who flipped to Tennessee on National Signing Day, dropped the Noles from 20th to 22nd in the final rankings.

I read a lot of negative comments from FSU soccer fans about the recruitment class. I wrote several weeks ago about various factors that would affect the final placement.

I’m not sure what their expectations were, but it’s clear that some don’t understand the dynamics of the early signing period.

Even though FSU football is still a recognizable brand, the program has not looked so good in the past three seasons with a record of 18 to 20 years.

It may be time to realize that it is not in the mid-1990s and the FSU is not yet in the middle of its 14-year career in which it reached the top 5 in the country. Nevertheless, here are three observations from the 2020 recruiting class.

