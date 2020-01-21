3 Noles make 2020 Pro Bowl Rosters

advertisement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 6: Dalvin Cook # 33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first half of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 6, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

FSU Baseball: Noles was ranked number 12 in the preseason by Kelvin Hunt by Baseball America

FSU Football has sent some big players to the NFL over the years. Three of them received offers for the Pro Bowl 2020.

FSU football didn’t have a great 2019 season on the pitch, but several former Noles performed well in the NFL.

advertisement

Brian Burns was named one of the 10 best rookies in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Jameis Winston led the league by 5,109 yards.

He also holds the award for the first NFL QB to have 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in one season.

Former Noles Derrick Nnadi and Cam Erving will play with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It is the first time in 50 years that the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl.

There were three noles that shone a bit brighter compared to the league when they were chosen for the Pro Bowl 2020.

Rodney Hudson

Dalvin Cook

Xavier Rhodes

Hudson (FSU 07-10) made his third Pro Bowl and also became All-Pro of the second team when playing with the Oakland Raiders.

Dalvin Cook (FSU 14-16) makes his first Pro Bowl appearance after leading the Minnesota Vikings with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added 53 receptions for 519 reception yards.

Xavier Rhodes (FSU 09-12) makes his third Pro Bowl as a backup with Richard Sherman, who plays in the Super Bowl.

thoughts

Rodney Hudson is Mr. Consistent when he started 15 games for the Raiders at the center after signing a three-year contract to make him the highest paid center in the league.

Dalvin Cook ultimately stayed healthy and had his best year as a professional, which proves that he is a threat as a runner and receiver on the Viking offensive.

Xavier Rhodes probably made the team a success because of his high standing, as he didn’t have a great season at all. It’s clear that he lost a step in his game after being one of the league’s best corners for a while.

It should be noted that Derwin James would probably have been on the list for the second time if he hadn’t missed eleven games with an injury.

Next topic: Review of the recruitment class 2017 afterwards

The multi-year pro bowler Jalen Ramsey missed almost a quarter of the season due to injury.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, January 26th at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

advertisement