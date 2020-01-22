3 more killer clowns from All Funko Pop! Toys crash down on earth

advertisement

The Killer clowns from outer space We are looking forward to all new funko-pop toys for fans of the classic cult horror film. At the London Toy Fair 2020, Funko folks released a series of revelations for new pop toys that are currently under construction.

In addition to the killer clown toys, there are a lot of great things for horror fans in particular. Christian Bales Patrick Bateman gets American Psycho Funko Pops! There will also be four different Witch Funko Pops from The Craft.

advertisement

Funko’s revelations at the London Toy Fair also include three new additions to the Killer clowns from outer space Pop-figures. Last year, the film finally received Funko’s pop treatment, with the clown character Slim getting his own pop toy. Unfortunately for those who couldn’t participate, the character was an exclusive New York Comic-Con, which made it difficult for the rest of us to find it at an affordable price. The good news is that the new Jumbo, Spikey and Shorty figures will be more widely available and can be pre-ordered from multiple retailers. You can see the picture below.

The London Toy Fair 2020 unveils: Killer clowns from outer space! # FunkoLTF # Funko # ToyFair # KillerKlownspic.twitter.com / QkkJ0Qb1Nh

– Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 20, 2020

Written, directed and produced by the Chiodo Brothers, Killer clowns from outer space The film tells the story of an invasion by a clown-like alien species that reaches the planet in a space ship that resembles a circus tent. Equipped with ray guns that turn people into “cotton candy cocoons,” the clowns strive to kill everyone they can find, and it is up to a small group of people to stop the red-nosed monsters. The film is just as exaggerated as it sounds, even if it can prove frightening for those with an intense fear of clowns.

RELATED: Chucky and Killer Klowns Scare Zones Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2018

This is also one of the rare horror films of the 80s that never get a sequel or restart Killer clowns from outer space and one and done for over three decades. It was not for nothing that the filmmakers tried it, because the Chiodos have been trying to continue the story with a follow-up film or television series for many years. Still, though rumors of a new series-based project keep spreading, Killer clowns from outer space 2 has no real traction. The continued popularity of the franchise also means that there is still hope for a day to continue.

We may or may not see another movie, but we can look forward to getting our hands on these new Funko Pop toys. A release date wasn’t listed in the tweet, but the GameStop list delivery date for the characters is late May 2020. While you’re at it, you can also look out for many other expected Funko Pop characters for Masters of the Universe and a handful of villains from various Batman films. This news comes from Funko on Twitter.

Topics: killer clowns from space, funko, toys

Pretty brains, lightning-fast fingers. Find me on @HorrorGeekLife.



advertisement