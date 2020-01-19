3 men in Dubai have each fined Dh500,000 for insulting Islam online - News

advertisement

They posted insults on Instagram and Facebook.



Three guards from a five-star resort have each imposed a fine of Dh500,000 by a Dubai court for insulting Islam on social media.

The prosecutor in Dubai accused the three Sri Lankans, aged 28 to 34, of disregarding religion through messages on Instagram and Facebook. It referred them to a trial based on anti-discriminatory and hate laws and the Federal Criminal Code.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ordered that all three accused should be deported after the payment of the fines.

The trio has been detained.

The case dates from 19 May last year. It was registered at the Al Barsha police station.

A police sergeant said they had moved to the resort after receiving the report. “We discovered that the three guards had already been stopped by their colleagues.

“With an order for prosecution, we later searched their places and seized their cell phones and laptops.”

The incident was reported by a senior PR employee at the resort. “I heard about the posts of the three employees in May last year. We called them up for an internal investigation. They admitted that they had those messages on their Facebook accounts.”

The sergeant told the public prosecutor that the three defendants admitted that they had posted those inappropriate messages and photos on their social media accounts.

Copies of those messages and photos were used as proof of prosecution in the file.

During the prosecution investigation, the three accused admitted the charge.

The judgment has now become final because none of the defendants has appealed within the legal term.

mary@khaleejtimes.com

