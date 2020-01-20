advertisement

Among a large number of key potential customers visiting Austin this month, are those the most important that relate primarily to the 2021 recruitment class in Texas?

This weekend is primarily a big year for the football recruiting class in 2021, with January 17 as the starting point for a number of visitors to the campus. Because Texas had so much revenue from the coaching staff to the football season outside the 2020 season, the first major recruitment weekend this month (in terms of visits) meant even more.

Head coach Tom Herman organized dozens of big prospects for high school in 2021 and 2022 (mainly) on campus during the weekend. This included the current commits in the Texas recruitment class of 2021 and some of the largest remaining goals for that same group and the 2022 class.

advertisement

The past weekend was essentially the Texas version of the junior day of most schools, or what they call the “Elite Day”. This is perhaps the biggest recruitment weekend before the spring camp starts, and it can help Herman and his coaching staff make a good start on the road for this long low season. Texas needs it because of the unstable coaching of recent times and the drop-off in the ranking of 2021 recruitment classes.

Texas must also look for the first deployment of their 2022 recruitment class. Other competing Big 12 programs are building all of their recruitment classes for 2022, and Texas does not want to be left behind.

According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2021 recruitment class in Texas is number 3 in the nation and in first place in the Big 12. So they are still doing well for their 2021 recruitment class, despite the loss of some important prospects since the end from the regular season of 2019.

Anyway, here’s a look at the three most important recruits for the Texas Longhorns football program in January.

advertisement