3 keys to 'Noles' win over Miami Hurricanes

FSU Football: Noles offer defensive end to Alex Okelo of Kelvin Hunt in 2021

The FSU’s No. 9 basketball will be on the lookout for their ninth consecutive win. Here are three keys to doing this against the Miami Hurricanes.

FSU basketball (15: 2, 5: 1 ACC) wins defending champion Virginia in front of over 10,000 spectators at the Tucker Center.

This team always finds ways to win with different players. You can first find them tied up in the ACC with greats like Duke and Louisville.

Of course, the Noles already hit the brakes a few games before Louisville and have to deal with them again, along with a street game against Duke.

However, you must first deal with archrival Miami (10: 6, 2: 4 ACC) in a game that they consider to be favorites in six-point betting.

Three keys to victory

Make a good offensive attack

Play defense consistently

Limit sales

A side effect of a team like Virginia is that it slows down the game so much that you aggressively get out of sync and are forced to do bad shots. Miami doesn’t play nearly as slowly as Virginia. In fact, with an average of 72 points per game, they are exactly the opposite. The Noles were satisfied with too many jump shots last time. I would like to see them attack the rim at every opportunity and then step outside to get open three-point shots. When they get to the edge and get fouled, they are pretty constant on the charity strip and Miami is not a team with great depth.

FSU basketball is known for its defensive ability as it averages 10 steals and 6 blocks per game. Virginia, however, managed to get to the edge far too easily on Wednesday evening. In fact, almost 80 percent of her pictures came from inside the paint. Miami doesn’t shoot very well, but with just 11 sales per game, no ton is turned over. The noles have to pressurize them and crash the defensive boards to limit their potential to attack.

The FSU takes good care of the ball, but has to limit sales against Miami, as they adapt to the creation of these sales and make an average of six bets per game. They also have an average of almost four blocks per game. Miami will try to generate sales that will be made in transition. They had far too many carefree possessions against Virginia, which is a very good defense team.

thoughts

The FSU basketball apparently held this position all year round and took on a team to beat. However, he always wonders if it will be the game that fails.

The good news is that the FSU has consistently performed well as different players have climbed in key moments. This is a game you should win because you have played really well in recent games in Miami.

