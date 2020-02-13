Players who are currently dealing with an injury or illness, or are recovering from a previous one, could impact the Texas football program in the spring.

There are some players who will either lack part of the time this year or will miss the entire spring camp of the Texas soccer program.

Most likely, a total of five players will miss the Texas spring camp. Head coach Tom Herman has to hope the number doesn’t rise to six or seven before the spring ball starts next month. Last year, Texas had a serious wave of injuries before spring and fall camps.

Most of the injuries in Texas were not consistent enough to make one of their players miss an extended period of time, especially during game actions. Outside of former four-star recruit and broad recipient Al’Vonte Woodard, crash camp injuries had little impact on Texas in the long run.

However, the lost reps are one of the biggest drawbacks for a player who lacks spring or fall training, especially for the younger players in the program. Every early participant, newcomer to red shirt or second year student who misses the practice time due to an illness means that valuable repetitions go down the drain.

Other different Texas players who are injured but probably won’t have much playing time this fall are second linebacker Marcus Tillman and the defensive end of red shirt newcomer Peter Mpagi. Make sure that Mpagi has a greater impact on Texas if he is able to do more reps when the fall camp arrives. But at the moment he is dealing with a heart problem and cannot work too far up in the spring ball.

Here’s a look at the three most expensive Texas Longhorns football program injuries players could keep out of the spring camp.