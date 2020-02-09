FSU football got off to a good start in recruitment class 2021. Here are the top three requirements Mike Norvell has to meet.

FSU football has completed its second recruitment class in the past three seasons earlier this week.

Some players from the transfer portal or the JUCO ranks can be added later, but the ranking no. 22 does not change.

It’s the worst place on paper in over a decade, but the coaching team has done a solid job of meeting many positional needs.

This is one of the biggest differences between current and previous employees. It’s great to win blue chip players, but if other position needs are not met, these rankings become fool’s gold.

Mike Norvell addressed the needs of quarterback, running back, wide receiver and linebacker. They were able to make some solid additions on the offensive.

Aside from Demorie Tate, however, they were unable to attract many immediate decision-makers in the class.

This will be a challenge for the employees. Mike Norvell has a reputation for assembling a staff capable of developing players. However, you need more players who can contribute immediately in the following positions.