3 generations take part in the Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Alton Robinson loves running. He has participated in marathons in 16 states. His passion for running is so great that he hired his son and grandson to test the Aramco Houston Half Marathon this weekend.

“I took part in my first Houston Marathon in 1996,” said Robinson. “I ran my last full Houston marathon in 2007. This will be the twelfth half marathon.”

This will be their first half marathon together, but they have run several 10 km races in the past. This weekend is something very special for the family.

“It is a dream of mine to run with my grandson and son. Three generations here.”

Alton’s son, Armand Robinson, added: “I’ve been running with my father since I was little. I’ve been racing for ages. It’s cool that the three of us can run together.”

The three generations will compete this weekend, but they are not concerned about their time on the course. They just want to have a good time together.

