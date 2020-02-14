The NFL free agency period is fast approaching and for the Detroit lions (and all the other teams in the league), extremely important decisions will have to be made regarding the signing and re-signing of the players.

For Lions, there are 17 players ready to become unrestricted free agents when the free agency period begins and GM Bob quinn will have to decide which ones he wants to try again and which ones he will let go.

You will find below 3 veteran free agents, I think Quinn will want to hang on to the 2020 season.

3 Who will remain

Danny Amendola Amendola has proven to be one of the most consistent offensive weapons for Lions in 2019, even after Matthew Stafford fell with an injury.

Miles Killebrew – Killebrew is a player who many say would be eliminated before the 2019 season, but that didn’t happen. He has proven to be a valuable player in special teams and will be cheap to keep.

Tavon Wilson – Tavon Wilson seems to fit in well with what Matt Patricia wants to do on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, Wilson was No. 2 on the team in tackles in 2019.

