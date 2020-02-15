The free agency period of NFL 2020 starts just over a month and it will be very interesting to see what Detroit lions the free agent re-signs with the team and who ends up playing elsewhere.

Here are 3 Lions free agents who I believe will not be with Lions in 2020.

3 who will leave

Mike Daniels – When Daniels was signed last season, the hope was that he would make the Lions’ defensive line even stronger. Unfortunately, he never managed to control his injuries and there is no reason to believe that he will move forward.

Sam Martin – Martin has had an exceptional 2019, but his price will probably be higher than what Bob Quinn is ready to pay. Instead, I believe the Lions will end up drafting a bettor during the 2020 NFL draft.

Rashaan Melvin – Melvin, 30, started 12 games with the Lions last season, and finished third in passes, behind Justin Coleman and Darius Slay. My feeling is that the Lions will try to move to the CB2 position, which means that Melvin is probably gone.

