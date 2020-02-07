Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.

As the 2020 offseason approaches, Golladay and Jones Jr. are essentially what Detroit lions have at the receiver position wide and GM Bob quinn will have to make an important decision on how he wants to fill the position.

I bet Quinn’s first order of business will be to sit with Danny Amendola to find out if he will stay for another season at a reasonable price.

If Amendola agrees to stay, the problem is solved (for now), but if he decides to sign with another team, Quinn will either have to sign a wide receiver without agent or pick one who can play in the slot machine (position from Amendola last season). ).

With Golladay ready to get a HUGE increase, I would not expect Lions to sign a high level wide receiver (Amari Cooper, AJ Green) but rather to sign a level 2 or 3 type player .

Here are 3 large receivers. I expect the Detroit Lions to consider this offseason if Amendola decides to move on.

Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor has not yet lived up to what many thought he would be when he entered the league, but I think he has the talent to become a functional slot receiver if he is put in the right situation.

After experiencing a declining season in 2019 (39 caught for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns), Agholor could come at a decent price that he could easily outdo with Matthew Stafford throwing the stone at him.

Emmanuel Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders has just performed a Super Bowl LIV performance where he caught 3 assists for 38 yards and a regular season 2019 where he caught 66 balls for 869 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Although Sanders was 33 at the start of the 2020 season, he proved last season that he still had gas in the tank. This will come down to the price and quantity requested by Sanders.

Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb is very familiar with NFC North as he played his first 8 professional season with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2019, Cobb revived his career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he caught 55 passes for 828 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 828 yards were the most he has since the 2015 season when he was 829 yards with the Packers.

