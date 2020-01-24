advertisement

After an embarrassing 2019 season, it saw Detroit Tigers holds the worst record in Major League Baseball, GM Al Avila says it’s time to become more competitive.

Embed from Getty Images

“We are very excited in the sense that we feel that we are a team that is now changing to become more competitive,” Avila said. “We have not only brought in players like Jonathan Schoop, CJ Cron and Austin Romine and Ivan Nova and that kind of boys, but we are also enthusiastic in the competition of, for example, (Jeimer) Candelario and (Dawel) Lugo fighting out at third base . It is an open competition in the outfield and we can draw another outfielder. I’m not saying we’ll do that, but it’s a possibility. And we are still looking for improvement during spring training and the entire season.

advertisement

“We look forward to competing with some of our young boys, especially our outfielders, because we have so many. We want to see some of these boys step up, and with the addition of the new boys, we feel like we have a have a better team and a better year. “

If Avila signs another outfielder, I would expect him to sign a left-handed batter who can hit the peloton in the right field.

Here are five veteran left-handed battle options that the Tigers are likely to consider. (Age in brackets)

* Melky Cabrera (35)

Lonnie Chisenhall (31)

Jon Jay (34)

Matt Joyce (35)

Ben Zobrist (38)

* Indicates switch hitter

Nation, which of these players would you like to see the Tigers board?

–Quotes with thanks to Jason Beck, MLB.com– LINK

advertisement