MOUNT

LAGUNA, California – Border guards rescued two men but could not

Three women, all caught in the lagoons by a Monday storm.

The border police were notified at around 2:15 p.m. Monday of 911 operators that five people needed medical attention in the Laguna Mountains near the Cuyapaipe Indian Reservation. A Border Patrol search and rescue team was sent to the remote and inaccessible area to find the group. They found two men, both Mexican citizens, who told them that three women desperately needed help.

The rescuers located the three women shortly after 5 p.m. with the help of a helicopter. Two of the women did not respond and agents were unable to resuscitate them. The third woman passed out and died about two and a half hours later, despite trying to save her, the border police said.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the rescuers were unable to remove the bodies of the three women on Monday. They planned to return to the scene on Tuesday to recover the bodies.

The two men

who were saved were 22 and 37 years old. Both were arrested for entering

the United States was illegally taken to a nearby border guard station for processing.

The bodies of

The three women are handed over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner

once they’re recovered.

