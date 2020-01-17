advertisement

The off-season NFL is almost upon us and for the Detroit Lions (and every other team in the competition) some very important decisions have to be made when it comes to a free organization.

For the Lions, 17 players are set to become unlimited free agents when the free agency period begins and GM Bob Quinn will have to decide which one he wants to try to sign again and which one he will let run.

Below are 3 veteran-free agents that I think Quinn wants to stick to and 3 that I believe will play elsewhere in 2020.

3 Who will stay

Danny Amendola – Amendola proved itself to be one of the lion’s most consistent assault weapons in 2019, even after Matthew Stafford collapsed with an injury.

Miles Killebrew – Killebrew is a player many thought would be cut for the 2019 season, but that didn’t happen. He has proven to be a valuable player in special teams and he will be cheap to keep.

Tavon Wilson – Tavon Wilson seems to fit well with what Matt Patricia wants to do on the defensive side of the ball. Wilson was even number 2 in the tackles team in 2019.

3 Who will leave

Mike Daniels – When Daniels was signed last season, he hoped that he would make the line of defense of the Lions even stronger. Unfortunately, he has never been able to control his injury problems and there is no reason to think that he will improve.

Sam Martin – Martin had an excellent 2019, but his price tag will probably be more than Bob Quinn is willing to pay.

Purebred Melvin – Melvin, who is 30, started last 12 games for the Lions, and came in number 3 in defended passes, behind Justin Coleman and Darius Slay. My feeling is that the Lions will try to upgrade to the CB2 position, which means that Melvin is probably gone.

