Unless there is an exchange (which I hope happens), the Detroit lions Will not have to wait long to be counted in the NFL 2020 draft. This is because the Lions finished the 2019 season with a record of 3-12-1 which, in turn, earned them the pick # 3 of the repechage.

The question is, who will the Lions select at # 3? Jeffrey Okudah? Derrick Brown? Isaiah Simmons? What about Tua Tagovailoa?

Or, is it possible that the Lions actually land DE Chase Young out of state of ohio?

Well, according to some recent fake drafts, the Youngs will still be available when the Lions are on the clock.

One of these mockery comes from Kyle Meinke of MLive. Here is what Meinke has to say about the Lions’ selection of youth.

No one should benefit from a quarterfinal race more than Detroit, which already has a quarter franchise playing at a high level. Of course, he lost another 12 games last year due to an almost historically poor defense. There was no greater reason for this than their rush of assists, which was among the worst in the league. This defense will not work without better performances at the front, and Young happens to be the best rusher of assists in this draft. Hell, he might be the best defensive prospect overall. As long as you have a quarterback in place, you don’t miss the opportunity to lock a game pass rusher onto a cost-controlled contract like this. Detroit will not.

Nation, what do you think? Will Young be available when the Lions are on the clock? If it is, the GM Lions Bob quinn pull the trigger?

