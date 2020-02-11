SAN DIEGO – Three people who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border died near the Laguna Mountains on Monday after getting lost, the U.S. border police said.

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke of the San Diego Sector of the Border Patrol reported that two people in a group of five were traveling on Monday afternoon 911 when their fellow travelers suffered from hypothermia.

Border Patrol Search trauma and rescue workers contacted the three members of the group who needed immediate medical attention at around 5:06 p.m. in a rural area near the La Posta Indian Reservation. Two of these people did not respond and were in a serious condition. Another person was in serious condition.

Despite medical assistance from rescue workers, officials from the border protection agency said the three people were pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. The other two people were able to leave the remote area without outside help.

According to Heitke, the weather conditions made it necessary for the officers to wait until Tuesday morning to collect the bodies.

Look back for information on this evolving story.

