In 2016, FSU football had a very good recruitment class on paper. It is time for these three blue chip players to contribute in 2020.

I have spoken extensively about the fact that the high-ranking recruiting classes of FSU football in the old regime have not been able to produce since 2015.

If you remember, we did the preliminary work and found that from 2015 to 17 53 percent of the contracted blue chip players were no longer in the program or made no real contributions.

The 2016 class was ranked No. 3 in the overall class in the country with 16 out of 25 participants who received four or more stars.

However, the two signatories Shavar Manuel and Keion Joyner could not qualify academically. They were both signs and placed projects that never made it back to Division I.

It was the kind of class that was thought to consolidate the Noles on the offensive and deliver the quarterback of the future in Malik Henry. Neither was realized because Malik Henry never lost and three of the blue chip offensive linemen switched out of the program at one time or another.

The class had seven players in the top 100 with multiple players in the top 10 in their respective positions.

Nine of the 23 signatories were either relocated or removed from the program, with Brian Burns, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, the only gem in this class.

There are still many talents from this class who still have to make a contribution. Injuries have wreaked havoc, others have developed slowly. Let’s take a look at three blue-chip players from the 2016 class who have to shine in 2020.