More news about the Texas football program that an experienced player lost to the NCAA Transfer Portal popped up this week with possible departure from Gerald Wilbon.

On the same day, there were two big losses along the defensive line for the Texas football program, coming on January 21. Texas lost a few senior defensive tackles, Gerald Wilbon and D’Andre Christmas-Giles, to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday evening. This is the time when programs like Texas can lose a distance of players to the transfer portal.

The ability of college football players of all levels to be eligible to put their name on the transfer portal and explore their options is at least a game changer. The trend that the transfer portal is essentially a kind of free agency should only keep shifting the university football landscape year after year.

Head coach Tom Herman, however, saw that the turnover of his coaching staff who entered the season outside the 2020 season, finally has an impact on certain players who are now putting their name into the transfer portal. Texas was certain that at least a few distance from players would leave the program.

But the transfer portal is a two-way street and can still play to the advantage of Texas in some respects. Losing a player like Wilbon hurts the presence and depth of the veteran along the Texas defense line, but this is something this group can recover from.

A major reason why Wilbon and Christmas-Giles have transfer intentions in the first place is the breakthrough of redshirt freshman defense equipment Keondre Coburn. Texas finally has more stability and a bright future to anchor the line of defense with Coburn, who took two bags and 4.5 tackles for loss last season.

We still have to wish the best for Wilbon and Christmas-Giles, where they also land in the next step of their career in college football. Here’s a look at the three landing sites where the former Texas Longhorns senior defensive tackle Gerald Wilbon could reasonably fit.

