A good group of 19 signatories to the Texas soccer recruitment class in 2020 secured another top 10 spot on National Signing Day.

National Signing Day 2020 was a huge success for the 2020 soccer recruitment class in Texas. February 5 was particularly pleasant for Texas head coach Tom Herman when he saw that his recent contract signing included two additional commitments on the same day. Texas had a big National Signing Day, more than in the past two recruitment cycles.

National Signing Day 2019 was largely about tying employees to Texas, and 2020 was about expanding a recruitment class that needed help in some positions. Texas was able to strengthen the defensive line by landing Cedar Creek’s acclaimed four-star defense against Alfred Collins. And they reinforced (at least in all likelihood) the reception corps by landing Kelvontay Dixon, the former Carthaginian four-star receiver and athlete from Arkansas Razorbacks.

The two recruiting goals Texas missed on National Signing Day were Manor’s four-star defense game, Prince Umanmielen, and Duncanville’s three-star corner kick, Ennis Rakestraw. Umanmielen landed with head coach Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators, and Rakestraw landed with recently hired head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Mizzou Tigers. Texas lost both targets to the SEC on February 5.

However, what were the best parts of the 2020 Texas signing class as we can now officially look back and think about the recruitment cycle? Part of this assessment will be the immediate impact that these 2020 signs will have when they are on the 40 acres.

Here’s a look at the three 2020 participants from the Texas Longhorns football program’s recruiting class who can make themselves felt immediately.