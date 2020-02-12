Who should fans of the Texas football program from recruiting class 2020 watch to make an early impact in the spring camp?

Of the 19 signatories to the 2020 soccer recruitment class in Texas, eight were early participants. This is a good part of the recruitment class that Texas completed during both the early signing phase and National Signing Day to enroll early on campus. In fact, Texas had almost half of its 2020 recruitment class that signed after the early signing period in December.

Head coach Tom Herman tried to make it a priority to include as much of his signature class as possible so that they could register for the spring camp early. He would not be able to get the two recruits he had landed on February 5th (National Signing Day) to register early and arrive on campus as soon as the signers came during the early signing period were locked up, they did.

The two prospects that Texas brought with it on National Signing Day will be the focus of this new class for freshmen. Texas landed on February 5 with a four-star defensive end from Cedar Creek, Alfred Collins, as the largest player. In the late hours of February 4, they also signed the four-star Carthage athlete and the former Arkansas Razorbacks Kelvontay Dixon.

Which of the eight early entrants Texas has in the 2020 signing class will show up and be effective from the start? It’s always a question mark that Texas fans love to know.

Here’s a look at the three early Texas Longhorns football program 2020 recruitment participants who may have the most immediate impact on the spring camp.