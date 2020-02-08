HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – On Saturday afternoon, officials responded to reports of a gunfight on the 1000 block of Glen and Mount Street in northwest Houston.

The Houston police said they arrived at the scene around 12:45 p.m.

Chef Art Acevedo says the 29-year-old man who was killed is a local rapper and that the shootout has been linked to gangs based on past acts of violence and has taken retaliatory measures.

Three other people were taken to local hospitals under unknown conditions.

Chef Art Acevedo held a press conference encouraging the community to let law enforcement do their job and promised to get everyone involved.

