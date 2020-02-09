A 26-year-old Wildwood woman was killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

Alexiss Matthews died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 4 am on Sunday at the intersection of East Noble Avenue and Jasper Street in Bushnell, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

In 2013 she was a co-driver of a Chevrolet Cruz that was driven by 19-year-old Jasmine Grover from Webster. Grover lost control of the vehicle that overturned and felled a tree, the report said.

Matthews, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the vehicle that landed on top of her. Someone who claimed to be a member of Matthew’s family contacted Villages-News.com and said that she was actually 21, not 26, according to the official FHP report.

Grover suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Two passengers, 21-year-old Chasen Day and 26-year-old Aaron Johnson Jr., both from Bushnell, were also transported to LRMC.

The report noted that charges are pending.