On February 5, 26 nations joined the United States to form the International Alliance for Religious Freedom. The members of the new alliance have committed to adhere to a policy statement, reaffirming their collective commitment to publicly and privately object and reject any abuse or violation of religious freedom.

The nations that join the United States in the alliance are Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Gambia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta , the Netherlands, Poland, Senegal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Togo, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The US State Department announced when the group announced that the alliance was “based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which is devoted to the right of every man and woman to believe in what they want, to change or to change their beliefs hold no faith if your conscience prescribes it. “

“Everyone has a role in the fight to promote religious freedom,” said the State Department. “Together with common goals and clear visions, we can fight for future generations to enjoy a world where religious freedom is protected and promoted.”

The Alliance’s policy statement includes a commitment to “have the right to believe or not, or not at all, and the freedom to change beliefs”.

At a dinner at the State Department on Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said that “defending the right of all to live your life according to your conscience is a top priority for the [Trump] administration.”

Pompeo told foreign delegates of the alliance that he recently met with leaders of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine “who are committed to free worship without the interference of the Russian government.” On the same trip, he visited Kazakhstan and met families of ethnic Kazakhs detained by the Chinese Communist Party in Xinjiang.

He told the congregation that today more than eight out of ten people in the world live where they cannot freely exercise their beliefs.

“We condemn terrorists and violent extremists targeting religious minorities, whether they are Yazidis in Iraq, Hindus in Pakistan, Christians in northeastern Nigeria, or Muslims in Burma,” he said. “We condemn blasphemy and apostasy laws that punish soul affairs. And we condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s hostility to all faiths. “

Pompeo announced plans to form the alliance at the second ministerial meeting to promote religious freedom last July.

A senior official from the State Department told reporters Tuesday that the alliance would focus on areas such as “technology and religious oppression, blasphemy and apostasy laws.”

Pompeo said at dinner that Poland will host the next ministerial conference to promote religious freedom in Warsaw this July and that Colombia will host the first regional ministerial conference in South America next month.

“Because protecting religious freedom is certainly not an American priority,” said Pompeo. “Look at the diversity of the other countries, organizations and networks that join us today. Our mission spans nationalities, political systems and creeds. Together we say that freedom of religion or belief is not a Western ideal, but the foundation of societies. “

