Héctor Elizondo Open exclusively for us. Over 25 things you may not know about him every week – including his favorite memory he works with Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries, what he would do if he wasn’t an actor and what he likes to do in his spare time. Read on to learn more about the Last Man Standing Star.

1. I received a second degree in Kendo [Japanese martial arts] in Japan in the 1970s.

2. After my early morning, I drink a glass of room temperature water with half a lemon and 1,000 mg of vitamin C. Then I examine wildlife activity in my garden while my cup of Joe is cooking and collect my newspapers – yes newspapers.

3. I am amazed by neighbors who take their cell phones for a morning walk and never look up [nature].

4. The father of the blues, W.C. Practically, coincidentally, I noticed my academic achievement, and next I knew I had my first professional job when I performed with Wendy Barrie at The Okey-Dokey Ranch House. I was 10

5. My guilty pleasure is dark chocolate.

6. As a child, bullies often chased me to and from school. My father said simply and calmly: “We are not moving.” In other words, find out …

7. I found out.

8. My father was a source of wisdom. One of his favorite sayings: “Don’t be part of the problem and never show anything – you look like an amateur.”

9. I would watch the wildlife and read about the transformative power of art.

10. I played conga drums with a Latin jazz quartet. I still do it to get benefits.

11. I love the company of funny, smart and friendly people.

12. My favorite memory on the set of The Princess Diaries was how Anne Hathaway was looked after by Julie Andrews. Anne is not only a wonderful actress, she is also one of the smartest people I have ever worked with.

13. I danced with a jazz company in New York before I got my equity card in 1961.

14. It would be a pleasure to have dinner with Leonardo da Vinci. He was a great painter, a futuristic thinker, an inventor, a poet and philosopher and a vegetarian for humanitarian reasons.

15. I was wrong once Sir Ben Kingsley in New York.

16. I would have loved to perform in Cyrano de Bergerac [by Edmond Rostand].

17. Gratitude is the ship I’m sailing on.

18. I was seen in all of Garry Marshall’s films. [1982] Young Doctors in Love was one of our favorites.

19. We know Tim Allen is a very funny man, but he’s also a damn good actor. I am proud to be part of this company [at Last Man Standing].

20. I love my electric Chevy Volt!

21st Julia Roberts is a great person to work with.

22. As a child, I loved my baseball glove and chemistry set.

23. Music is very important to me. Jazz is my point of contact.

24. I am curious but not very ambitious.

25. If I were not an actor, I would be either an animal biologist, a teacher or a musician.

Last Man Standing will air on Fox Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

