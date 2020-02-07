Garth Brooks took country music by storm in the late 1980s, eventually shattering sales records for albums and concert tickets around the world. But that’s only a small part of Brook’s titanic history.

The following are 25 of the most notable – and most recent – events related to one of the most successful artists of all time.

1. Brook’s first name is Troyal; Garth is his middle name. Troyal is also the first name of Brooks’ father.

2. Brooks was born on February 7, 1962 in Tulsa, Okla. That day, 4,391 miles away in Liverpool, England, a young band called The Beatles played the Cavern Club, months after their first hit.

3. Brooks worked as a bouncer at the Tumbleweed Ballroom in Stillwater, Oklahoma when he met Sandy Mahl, who would eventually become his first wife and mother for his three daughters. He broke off a fight that had broken out between Mahl and another woman in the woman’s room.

4. After “Much Too Young (to feel this damn old)”, the first single from Brooks’ debut album on Capitol Nashville that mentioned “a worn band by Chris LeDoux”, the rodeo star / singer rose to national fame and was also signed on the label. LeDoux’s first project for Capitol was actually the 23rd album of his career.

5. Brooks became the 65th member of the Grand Ole Opry on October 6, 1990, just 18 months after the release of his debut album.

6. The Thunder, heard on “The Thunder Rolls”, was first recorded by the Memphis Boys for a song called “Delta Rain”.

7. On a trip home to Yukon, Oklahoma, in March 1991, Brooks saw a sign posted on the city’s water tower that read, “Home of Garth Brooks.” A month later, Brooks won six record ACM awards.

8. When Brooks ‘Ropin’ the Wind was the first country album to ever debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200, the album that was pushed to the top was Metallica’s self-titled 1991 CD.

9. The opening act on Brook’s solo tour in 1992, his first as a headliner, was Martina McBride.

10. When Brooks played in Dublin, Ireland in 1994, he attracted the largest crowd since the Pope’s visit in 1979.

11. Brooks’ 1994 single “The Red Strokes” was inspired in part by Lisa Sanderson’s visit to the Louvre in Paris and the red in a particular painting that she had noticed.

12. In November 1995, a copy of Brooks’ The Hits traveled 3.4 million miles when Col. Bill MacArthur, a space shuttle mission specialist, took it with him when he orbited the Russian Mir space station.

13. In January 1996, Brooks won the American Music Award for Artist of the Year. Among the other nominated acts were Hootie & the Blowfish, led by future country star (at Capitol Nashville) Darius Rucker.

14. In May 1996, Brooks was honored at a Nashville party for selling 60 million albums. The theme of the party: the 60s.

15. Between the third and fourth single from Sevens, Brooks released “To Make You Feel My Love” from the Hope Floats soundtrack in 1998. The tune written by Bob Dylan has since been recorded by Billy Joel, Joan Osborne and Adele, among others.

16. Brooks’ version of “To Make You Feel My Love” is the first title of the Hope Floats soundtrack. The last track on the album is a version of the song by Trisha Yearwood.

17. Brooks and his first wife Sandy announced that they would divorce in 2000. This officially happened in 2001. Garth married Yearwood in December 2005.

18. In 2000, Brooks tried to donate part of his liver for a transplant to the sick LeDoux, which was considered incompatible. LeDoux died of liver cancer in 2005.

19. In 1999 Brooks introduced the fictional character of Chris Gaines (who was “born” on August 1, 1967 in Brisbane, Australia).

20. Although The Lamb, the film starring Brooks as Gaines, never appeared, a one-off album, Garth Brooks … in the life of Chris Gaines, was released and had a top 5 pop hit, “Lost in You”.

21. Brooks “retired” from appearances and tours on October 26, 2000, the same day that Capitol hosted a party to celebrate its 100 million album sales.

22. In June 2005, Brooks ended his relationship with Capitol Records, whereupon he signed a contract with Walmart.

23. “More Than a Memory”, Brooks’ 51st single, was released in 2007. Written by Lee Brice, Kyle Jacobs and Billy Montana, the song was the first to ever debut at # 1 on the country charts.

24. Brooks, who earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising in 1985, received his master’s degree in business administration in the state of Oklahoma in 2011. He attended the ceremony and put on a cap and robe.

25. In 2016, Brooks received its seventh diamond-certified album. According to the Recording Industry Association of America’s Gold & Platinum program, Brooks is now the artist with the most diamonds to lend albums that sell 10 million copies.

This story was originally written by Stephen L. Betts and revised by Angela Stefano.

