25 foreign ambassadors came here for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation after the center’s decision of August 5 to revoke the special status of the former state. This is the second such trip in just 33 days.

They asked the locals – including selected politicians, elected grassroots representatives, editors, dealers and members of civil society – to contribute to the measures needed to move forward.

Around 100 local delegates formed separate groups and met the envoys, including 10 from the European Union (EU). They were the same people who met with Members of the European Parliament in October 2019 and 17 foreign envoys in January 2020. No politician from regional parties such as the National Conference (NC) and the Democratic People’s Party (PDP) was present. List of delegates created by the administration.

Importance of the visit

The visit is gaining importance due to the upcoming visit by President Donald Trump to India and the EU’s plan to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and read Article 370 in March in the European Parliament.

Due to the bad weather, the delegation canceled their visit to Baramulla in North Kashmir. The envoys stationed in Srinagar and used the time to surf the waters of Lake Dal in local boats called shikaras.

“A Kashmiri woman paddles her boat through Dal Lake, Srinagar. As in Venice, there are many shops with local handicrafts and boat resorts in the middle of the lake. The valley undoubtedly has a lot of potential to boost tourism, ”said Tahir Qadiry, the ambassador from Afghanistan, who tweeted a series of pictures.

Mr. Qadiry described the situation as “normal” and said, “We saw that schools and shops were open on the way from the airport to the city.” Most envoys avoided speaking to the media, although they said the The visit aims to “assess the situation situation”. During their interactions with local delegations, the envoys sought information about the situation that would arise after J & K’s special status was revoked and the measures required to move forward.

Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos from the Dominican Republic called Kashmir “the most beautiful place” and said: “We are only here as tourists.”

Later, at the Lalit Hotel, house next to the sub-prison where NC Vice President Omar Abdullah is held, the envoys met with several delegations including Panch, Sarpanch, former soldiers, fruit growers, traders, etc.

“Article 370 was a risk for all Kashmiris. The fact is that it is no longer. We highlighted the need to give J & K residents housing rights and to limit urbanization in the place where many glaciers are located, ”Congressman Shoaib Lone told The Hindu. The party sent Mr. Lone a show cause notice because of the meeting of the ambassadors in January. In addition to three high-ranking congress leaders, two BJP leaders also informed the envoys.

Tabish Habib, an entrepreneur, said she had failed to address the issue of Article 370. “I have no views on this. I drew attention to underdeveloped education and health sectors, gave people the opportunity to express their views, and ensured accountability for money infusions and economic reforms, ”Ms. Habib told The Hindu.

When asked by the ambassadors whether the situation had improved since August 5, Ms. Habib said: “It is too early to say whether anything will change on site because access to basic facilities is still denied.”

A delegation of local editors informed the envoy that “Article 370 has escalated local anger and has called for the restoration of broadband Internet services.” According to sources, there were targeted questions about measures to overcome the situation after August 5.

Interestingly, several delegates praised the government’s move, Dr. Book Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah in accordance with the Public Security Act (PSA).

“The past regimes are responsible for the current situation at J & K. It was 70 years of treason, ”said Shujaat Wani, general secretary of Voice of Kashmir (VoK), who called for J&K to be opened up to foreign direct investment.

Meanwhile, three teenagers belonging to the little-known Kashmir Youth Power group were arrested by the police when they flashed posters and said the envoy’s visit was a waste of money. “Let the government focus on developing the Union Territory (UT) instead of spending money on those trips,” said one of the three detained youths.

In the evening, the envoys met with the civil administration and the army, who briefed them on the role of Pakistan in causing anger and terrorism at J&K. You will visit Jammu on Thursday and meet Vice Governor Girish Chandra Murmu.

Kim will be proud

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, took photos while visiting the envoys on Wednesday.

“How nice! (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un would be proud of such orchestrated diplomacy. The only thing missing is the presence of three former J&K ex-CMs in this” curated shikara “. I’m sure that they have a lot to share, ”she wrote on Twitter.

She replied to Mr. Qadiry’s tweets. “When we arrived we enjoyed a Shikara trip on Lake Dal in Srinagar, Kashmir. Nice lake and hospitable people. I bought a beautiful Kashmiri ring from a boat that serves as a shop, ”was one of the tweets that Mr. Qadiry had given to the State Department.

In a direct tweet to EU envoys, Ms. Mufti’s daughter wrote: “I hope the EU has been interviewing the Indian government about the Internet ban since August 5, the economic losses, the local media in Kashmir, three ex-CMs who are involved draconian PSA, and using troops to create fear among people is an illusion. ”