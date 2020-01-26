24x7 helpline set for coronavirus

advertisement

While the number of confirmed new coronavirus (nCoV) cases is increasing around the world, the government set up a 24-hour National Center for Disease Control Call Center (+ 91-11-23978046) on Saturday for public inquiries.

“The call center monitors the list of contacts provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; provide details of district and state security officers to callers and, in the event of a clinical demand, refer the person concerned to the relevant officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), said officials of the Ministry of Health.

Minister of Health Dr. Harsh Vardhan urged passengers who have had a travel history to China since January 1, 2020 to report themselves if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough, breathlessness, etc. and also to inform their treating physician.

“We are in contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) for technical support and guidance,” the minister said after a preparedness evaluation.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said he spoke with Uttarakhand’s chief minister and assured all support for screening on the border with Nepal, where a confirmed nCoV case had been reported. “We are also writing to the Chief Ministers requesting personal intervention to assess preparedness,” he added.

