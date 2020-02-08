CAMP PENDLETON, California – Two dozen Camp Pendleton marines were dismissed unworthily on charges of human smuggling or drug-related offenses.

The decision is based on arrests made in front of other marines in a battalion formation in July 2019.

A spokesman for the 1st Marine Division told Fox on Saturday 5th that the nine most terrible cases had been brought before a court martial, where eight pleaded guilty.

A marine with poor discharge is still serving 18 months in the brig, the spokesman added.

Last week, the authorities indicted the man who they believe is the leader of the operation: Francisco Rojas.

Prosecutors said he was the one who recruited Camp Pendleton Marines and paid them to transport undocumented immigrants through San Diego after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a statement, the spokesman said, “We have a duty that the American people be most ready when the nation is least willing, and we will continue to enforce standards of honor.”

Last year, a judge ruled that the arrests that took place before the other Marines were illegal. It is unclear what impact this had on the overall investigation and on individual cases against these Marines.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction