Up to 235.2 kg of Paan banned narcotics and 17,180 packs of cigarettes of unknown origin were found.



A contractor in Ras Al Khaimah was brought to its knees by the community for the storage of prohibited items, mainly narcotic paans (chewing tobacco) and other foods.

The Ras Al Khaimah community, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emirates and the RAK police, checked the clue about the company specializing in plumbing and electrical work. The suspects were found during a surprise attack in the reported facility, which revealed that the prohibited items were kept upstairs.

Up to 235.2 kg of Paan banned narcotics and 17,180 packs of cigarettes of unknown origin were found. These are added to eight sacks of rice – 285 kg each, 96 bottles of soft drinks, 45 kg of lentil seeds and 429 eggs of food and prohibited items were confiscated while the misleading company was fined, “the sources said.

Five Asian drug dealers previously stood before the Ras Al Khaimah criminal court because they were involved in the trade in banned drug pairs.

Police sources reported to the Khaleej Times that one kilogram of anesthetic paan is usually sold for 2,000 Dh. “Chewing tobacco is mainly imported from Asian countries and sold in local markets. Some people prepare it at home or in hiding places.”

Paan is banned in the United Arab Emirates because it poses a health and environmental risk. “It tarnishes the image of the city because the remains that remain on the floor or on the walls are difficult to remove.”

Dr. Mohammed Hamed, a pharmacist here, told the Khaleej Times that Paan and Naswar contain a mixture of tobacco, chemicals, and seeds that are available in southeastern countries. “They are very harmful to health and cause various diseases,” he said. “Paan and Naswar are major causes of gum cancer, stomach and mouth ulcers, imbalance, depression, insomnia, fatigue, laziness and poor concentration, as well as discoloration of the teeth.”

Ahmed Shaaban

