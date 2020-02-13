Immerse yourself in Jacobs fountain

Head to Wimberley and immerse yourself in the magical swimming hole known as Jacob’s Well. The crystal clear bathing area descends several hundred meters and has a limestone cave. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, reservations and a fee are required to swim in the fountain.

23 things to do on a road trip through Texas Hill Country, from bluebonnets to tubing

Drive just a few hours outside of Houston and you’ll find yourself in the heart of Texas Hill County, a low-key paradise full of rolling fields with bluebonnets and lavender, quaint, historic towns, and magical bags of state parks and swimming holes and nature reserves.

If you want to leave the city, the hill country is an ideal retreat with endless adventures. Click through the photos above to see 22 great reasons to visit Texas Hill Country …

SAVE THE DATE: Texas’ official Bluebonnet Festival shows the colorful wildflower season

Head to Wimberley and dive into Jacob’s Well, a magical swimming hole that has been drawing daredevils from across the state for years. The crystal clear bathing area descends several hundred meters (nobody knows exactly how deep it actually is) and has a breathtaking, natural limestone cave.

The hill country is known for its fire-cooked grill style. At Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Llano, which some refer to as the holy grail of grilling, you can enjoy authentic Texas grills. The relaxed eatery is known for its delicious, smoked meat that attracts people from all over the world.

Make a pit stop on your way to Hill County to take photos of the stunning bluebonnets and wildflowers that bloom on Texas freeways from March to mid-April, such as Highway 281, Highway 16 and Loop 337. Hill Country is also known for the various lavender farms and fields that bloom from May to July. The towns in Hill Country offer annual lavender festivals with farm tours, handicrafts, live entertainment and much more. Fredericksburg’s annual Lavender Festival takes place from May 2nd to 3rd and Blancos Festival from June 12th to 14th. There are also first class lavender farms in Wimberley and Chappell Hill.

ON HOUSTON CHRONICLE.COM: The city of Hye is boosted by the wine boom in Hill Country

