The payment: The US created a robust 225,000 new jobs in January to get off to a good start in 2020. This reflects the surprising resilience of the labor market, despite a decline in manufacturing and weaker economic growth.

The economy has created an average of 211,000 new jobs in the past three months, a significant acceleration compared to last autumn and summer. However, the unusually warm weather in January may have boosted the attitude.

The unemployment rate rose from a 50-year low from 3.5% to 3.6% as more people entered the labor force looking for work. The quota tends to increase if not all new entrants find a job immediately, but this is seen as a sign of a strong labor market.

An extremely tight labor market has put pressure on wages, although paychecks are still not growing as quickly as usual when unemployment is so low. Wages rose slightly in the past 12 months to 3.1%, but are below the peak after the recession of 3.5%.

Before the employment report, premarket trading indicated less opening for the stock exchange. The growth in new jobs significantly exceeded the forecast of 164,000 economists surveyed by MarketWatch.

Many companies are still hiring and keeping the US unemployment rate at a low level of 50 years.

What happened: Construction, led by lower mortgage rates and higher demand for new residential property, was a leader and created 44,000 jobs. The unusually warm weather in January could also have helped, economists say.

Health care providers, hotels and restaurants have created 36,000 new jobs. The transport companies expanded 28,000 employees, mainly parcel deliverers and warehouse stocks. And professional companies hired 21,000 people.

Employment in manufacturing has declined for the third time in the past four months. The industry has lost 12,000 jobs as it struggled to recover from the trade war with China that weighed on exports in 2019.

Executives hoped for an improvement in 2020 after the US and China signed an interim agreement, but the corona virus has rejected these plans.

The retail sector has also reduced employment.

In an expected change, the government reduced its estimate of how many new jobs were created in 2019 and 2018 by about half a million after reviewing corporate tax records and salary data.

Employment growth in 2019 decreased from 2.11 million to 2.09 million. In 2018, the growth in new jobs was reduced from 2.68 million to 2.31 million.

Big picture: Hiring rates are surprisingly high more than 10.5 years after the last recession, fueling the longest expansion in US history. Companies are not hiring as many workers as they did a few years ago, but many complain that they cannot find enough skilled workers to fill a still large number of job vacancies.

According to analysts, the number of new hires should slow down over the course of the year, as the labor market is extremely tense and the economy is somewhat slower. However, the United States only needs to create about 100,000 new jobs a month to keep pace with the growth of new workers and further reduce the unemployment rate.

Perhaps more annoying – if you can call it that – is an obvious stop in wage growth of around 3% a year. The economy cannot grow much faster if workers’ wages do not rise faster. Economists predict the U.S. will grow 1.5% this year, compared to 2.3% in 2019.

The basis for moderate wage growth is stable inflation. Low inflation has allowed the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to support the economy and ward off the risk of recession.

What do you say? “Another month of knockout jobs is amazing,” said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group. “Regardless of our current business cycles and the number of emerging uncertainties, this shows that the job market is more than lively.”

“This expansion has continually disappointed wages, but their ability to attract more and more workers to the world of work is astonishing,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab.

Both have recovered from records after experiencing a large decline last week related to concerns about the coronavirus.

slipped to 1.61%.

