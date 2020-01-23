222 lbs. of liquid meth found in the gas tank

advertisement

CALEXICO, California – A man was arrested in an entry port in Calexico on Tuesday after the authorities discovered 222 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the gas tank of his truck.

US customs and border guards said they found the liquid meth in a truck that tried to drive through Calexico’s east port Tuesday evening, the CBP said.

A 36-year-old US citizen who attempted to cross the area in a Chevrolet Silverado in 2004 was arrested for inspection at around 11:00 p.m.

A CBP canine marked the truck’s gas tank as an area worthy of further inspection. When CBP officers searched the tank, they said they saw an unusual liquid inside that was beginning to crystallize.

The liquid was later tested positive for meth and is valued at $ 266,000.

The man was arrested and placed in the care of U.S. immigration and customs officials who had carried out state security investigations. The truck and meth were both confiscated by CBP officials.

