22-year-old man booked to fall in love with 60-year-old woman - News

A 22-year-old man has been booked at Etmaduddaula Police Station in Taj Mahal City for “disturbance of peace in the area” after refusing to end his love affair with a 60-year-old woman.

The husband and the son of the wife reached the police station on Thursday to report the young man who had also arrived there with his family.

Soon a fight broke out at the police station between the two families, even when the wife and the young man announced that they wanted to get married.

The woman is the mother of seven children, in addition to the grandmother of seven others, and lives in the city of Prakash Nagar.

The family members of both the youth and the older woman tried to intervene and persuade the loved ones to cancel their relationship, but the two remained adamant.

When the lovers did not give in, the police registered an FIR against the 22-year-old man for disrupting peace in the area.

