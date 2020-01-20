2,153 billionaires in the world have more assets than 4.6 billion people combined

advertisement

The world’s 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the world’s population, a new report from the Oxfam charity group said.

The Oxfam report “Time to Care” was published on Sunday before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where around 1,500 of the world’s leading political, economic and financial companies meet each year.

“The gap between rich and poor cannot be closed without targeted measures to tackle inequalities, and too few governments have committed themselves to doing so,” said Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India, who represents the Oxfam confederation in Davos this year.

Oxfam found that the number of billionaires in the world has doubled in the past ten years.

“Our broken economies fill the pockets of billionaires and large companies at the expense of ordinary men and women. No wonder people are starting to wonder if there should be billionaires at all, ”said Behar.

The report also identified gender differences in the global economy. For example, it turned out that the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all women in Africa. The report says women and girls do 12.5 billion hours of unpaid care work worldwide every day – a contribution to the global economy of at least $ 10.8 trillion a year, more than three times the size of the global tech industry.

“Women and girls are among those who benefit the least from today’s economic system. They spend billions of hours cooking, cleaning and grooming children and the elderly. Unpaid care work is the “hidden engine” that keeps the wheels of our economies, businesses and societies moving. It is driven by women who often have little time to get an education, make a decent living, or have a say in running our societies, and who are therefore trapped at the lower end of the economy, ”added Behar.

If the richest percent paid only 0.5 percent tax on their wealth in the next 10 years, it would be the investment needed to create 117 million jobs in sectors such as care for the elderly, education, and health, Oxfam said.

Oxfam said that its wealth share calculations came from the Credit Suisse Research Institute’s 2019 Global Wealth Databook.

Oxfam is part of the Fight Inequality Alliance, a global coalition of civil society organizations and activists that will host events in 30 countries in January, including India, Kenya, Mexico, Pakistan, South Africa, Uganda and the UK, to promote inequality and demand solutions that economies work for everyone.

