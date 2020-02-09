Alexes Olivia Matthews

Editor’s Note: FHP corrected her age and spelling of her name about two hours after the Florida Highway Patrol published its original report on the death of a Sumter County woman.

A 21-year-old woman from Sumter County was killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

Bushnell’s Alexes Olivia Matthews died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 4 am on Sunday at the intersection of East Noble Avenue and Jasper Street in Bushnell, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

In 2013 she was a co-driver of a Chevrolet Cruz that was driven by 19-year-old Jasmine Grover from Webster. Grover lost control of the vehicle that overturned and felled a tree, the report said.

Matthews, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the vehicle that landed on top of her.

Grover suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Two passengers, 21-year-old Chasen Day and 26-year-old Aaron Johnson Jr., both from Bushnell, were also transported to LRMC.

The report noted that charges are pending.