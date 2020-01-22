21 Words that will help you understand prayer better

advertisement

What is a prayer Should it be practiced daily? Should we read psalms or think of God in the middle of our day? Here is a glossary of prayer that will help us find answers to all these questions …

ABBA

What was the first Christian prayer? It was a prayer that Christ himself recited. When Jesus observed in prayer, one of his disciples asked him, “Lord, teach us how to pray” (Lk 11: 1). Jesus did not compile a prayer to be recited. He has placed his own prayer on our lips and the Holy Spirit has placed it in our hearts – it is his boundless trust, his loving worship, his fervent prayer and his constant praise. In one word, his personal call “Abba” (Father).

advertisement

WORSHIP

In Latin, “adoratio” calls for sending a kiss. In Greek, however, the term “proskynese” evokes an act of kneeling down – a person who recognizes his personal insignificance toward eternity.

ARROW

These are very short, vocal prayers that we send to God as arrows (jacula) in the midst of our daily activities, and we call them orations: they are like signals of joy or suffering, acknowledgments of deprivation or declarations of love. Numerous verses from psalms can be used in this way: “Lord, help me!”, “Oh Lord, my God, how great is your Name,” “My soul thirsts for God, for the living God!” Etc.

BODY

“Your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit” (Cor 6:19). It is made to be given. It helps to internalize and express the simplest prayers in a solemn and grandiose liturgy, a silent address or a prayer memorized. There are gestures that all religions have in common, even if their ideas about the divine diverge: standing, sitting, kneeling, hands joined in worship or hands raised in supplication.

FORGIVENESS

How far are we from God when He is that close! We confirm his presence, his faithfulness, his closeness and we are right, but at the same time we must acknowledge the distance that separates us from Him. It is an infinite distance that is doubled. First of all, there is an ontological distance – our condition as creation. Then there is our sin. We cannot penetrate into the presence of God without asking Him for forgiveness.

GETTING TOGETHER

Do we love our children, our spouses, our friend in the hospital, our aging parents? Is it enough to give them a thought somewhere in our time? They will certainly appreciate it, but it will never replace those few minutes that we actually spend with them. If we want to see each other, we have to take the time to get together. It’s the same with God. We have to take at least 15 minutes a day to pray to Him.

JESUS

“Plant in us the words we tell you,” prayed Patrice de La Tour du Pin. The name of Jesus is the easiest and simplest prayer available to everyone, especially the poor and the suffering. St. Symeon, the new theologian, explained: “Constant repetition of the name of a loved one with all our heart, with all the strength of our tenderness, makes us safe the beneficiary of kisses of love.”

LITURGY

Liturgy is an “act of being.” With its rites, words, gestures, singing and music, the liturgy teaches us how to pray while offering ourselves an experience – to meet the Risen One who leads us to the Father while offering us the Spirit.

LOVE

“The most important thing is not to think much, but to love much,” said St. Teresa of Avila. And blessed Charles de Foucauld said: “If we love, we want to constantly talk about the person we love, or at least constantly think about them: prayer is nothing else.”

MASS

The most important prayer of the church is mass. It is the meal for which God invites His children to fill them with grace and receive their sacrifices. It is the celebration for the people of God and calls on us to communicate and share. It is the highest point, culminating in the prayer of Jesus who gave his life to save humanity. Our free response to the gift of God in the form of Jesus, made in the church, is the greatest act of grace, the most beautiful hymns, and our most exalted prayer.

OCCASIONS

In the course of the day, let us seize every opportunity that presents us to pull us together and communicate with God.

PRAYER

A personal silent prayer consisting of pausing to think about God in a loving way, like “a friend who talks to a friend who must stop talking to listen” (St. Ignatius of Loyola). The mystic Marthe Robin agreed: “You can never find a soul that prays every day and remains in sin.”

praises

We must praise the Lord for thanking him with our own words that come from our hearts and from our daily lives. Praise God for who He is, for what He has done for us. To praise the Lord is to applaud him, thank him that he is God and filled us with joy. We must remember His wonderful deeds when we praise God, to seek our own lives and experiences for things for which we can praise the Lord.

PSALMS

For all those who have trouble praying, why don’t you let yourself be supported by a prayer from the Psalms? All emotional states are expressed in these 150 poems that even served as prayers to Christ himself.

THE HOLY SACRAMENT

John Paul II threw himself ten times a day before the tabernacle in his private chapel to greet the King of kings, in the most modest form of Eucharistic bread. “There is no risk of exaggerating the attention we have to this mystery,” he always said, “because this sacrament resumes the whole mystery of our salvation.”

THIRST

Jesus thirsts and his desire comes from God who desires us. Whether we know it or not, a prayer is an encounter between our thirst and God’s. God thirsts for us to thirst for Him.

TO BE

We have used the verb ‘do’ too much in prayer. The most important verb is “to be” – to be from Him, to be with Him and in Him, here and now. This is the whole purpose of prayer – to “be” in prayer with Him.

TO BLESS

In the Bible, this verb literally means “saying good things,” and it has a wide range of uses, from just a greeting we exchange as we move toward the expression of the most sacred gifts of God. In essence, he who gives his blessing is God, blessing makes life spring up. And when we bless someone, we do it in God’s name, for he is the only one who can give a blessing. Numerous blessings that are common in Christianity always recall the fundamental blessing of the Eucharist.

VALUE

The value of our prayer is not measured by the amount of refined ideas or the great sensation it gives us, but by the fact that in the place in the world where we are, the moment in our life where we are, we have dared to open ourselves to God. We have dared to open ourselves to this encounter of one being with another. The Bible calls it “face to face.” The authors of spiritual literature call it ‘from heart to heart’.

VOID

When a Christian prays, he does not try to make a void around him. He is imbued with the Word of God and these “declarations of love” from his Lord replace the thoughts and worries of his daily life. There is a difference between the mental techniques of creating a void and the path of Christian prayer, where a provisional silence is not indispensable, but a logical consequence of peaceful listening to the Word of God.

WITH

Praying is not a goal, but a means. The goal is living with Christ. To be able to express with the apostle Paul: “For me, life is Christ.” But to be always with the Lord, from time to time we must belong to Him alone and leave everything before Him, so he will be at the center of everything.

Father Alain Bandelier, Jean Plya, Father Pierre Descouvemont and Jacques Gauthier

advertisement