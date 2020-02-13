The 21-year-old fan, musician and playwright Matt Wagner started his own musical, which was inspired by the band’s platinum album Blurryface 2015. But less than two weeks after the announcement, production ceased.

Wagner announced the project entitled Blurryface: The Musical on January 31. The musical’s Instagram account won 2,500 followers in two days, according to a post on Wagner’s Instagram account, and even twenty-one pilot drummer Josh Dun liked the trailer video.

Wagner received an injunction letter less than two weeks after the project was announced. Wagner said he was asked to remove the trailer and end the musical.

“Although I am disappointed,” said Wagner in an Instagram post that appears to have been deleted, “I knew from the start that this was an option, and I’m fine. Above all, I’m so proud of the community that we were able to build in just a week and a half. ”

He added that the account gained almost 3,600 followers, but that he would close it.

“But I still love twenty-one pilots,” he said. “I will always love twenty-one pilots. Nothing will change about that. ”

The @ blurryface_the_musical account was removed along with the trailer, but the trailer with Wagner in the central role has reappeared on Reddit.

Here is the text of Wagner’s full article:

“Hey guys, it finally happened. I have received an injunction letter. I was told that I should take the musical trailer off the Internet and that the project could not continue. Although I am disappointed, I knew from the start that this was an option and I am fine. Above all, I’m so proud of the community that we were able to build in just a week and a half. Almost 3,600 episodes are absolutely crazy !! And Josh Dun even liked the video. That’s ridiculous!! All of the incredible DMs and comments I’ve received have really confirmed me to be creative and I can’t wait to use what I’ve learned from writing this show for my next project. If this idea touched you and you want to see what I do next as a creative, follow @i_am_mnerva. Even though this is the end of Blurryface: The Musical, I’m just glad that this local dreamer could drive this crazy idea so far. Unfortunately, this account will be closed in 24 hours. Still, I still love twenty-one pilots. I will always love twenty one pilots. Nothing will change about that. So stay alive, my new friends! Thank you for everything “.”

For fans who want to follow some Blurryface tracks live, Twenty One Pilots have announced a number of festival and arena shows in Ohio and across Europe this summer:

June

5-7 Cincinnati, Ohio – Bunbury Music Festival

19 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop Festival

20 Scheeßel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

21 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

25 Dublin, Ireland – RDS Arena

25-28 St. Gallen, Switzerland – Open Air St. Gallen

July

2 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

4 Rotselaar, Belgium – Rock Werchter

5 Arras, France – Festival on the main square

7-12 Kiev, Ukraine – Atlas weekend

8 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

12 Moscow, Russian Federation – VTB Arena

15-18 Ostrava, Czech Republic – Ostrava colors

15-19 Cluj-Napoca, Romania – Electric Castle Festival

