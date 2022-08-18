Tagetes Oil Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tagetes Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Tagetes Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tagetes Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Tagetes Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tagetes Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tagetes Oil include Ultra International, LALA Group, Sona Chemicals, Essential Oils and Shanti Aromatics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tagetes Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tagetes Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tagetes Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Global Tagetes Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tagetes Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Cosmetics

Others

Global Tagetes Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tagetes Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tagetes Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tagetes Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tagetes Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tagetes Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ultra International

LALA Group

Sona Chemicals

Essential Oils

Shanti Aromatics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tagetes Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tagetes Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tagetes Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tagetes Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tagetes Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tagetes Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tagetes Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tagetes Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tagetes Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tagetes Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tagetes Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tagetes Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tagetes Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tagetes Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tagetes Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tagetes Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tagetes Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

4.1.4 Others

4

