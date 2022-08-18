Tagetes Oil Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tagetes Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Tagetes Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tagetes Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Tagetes Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tagetes Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tagetes Oil include Ultra International, LALA Group, Sona Chemicals, Essential Oils and Shanti Aromatics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tagetes Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tagetes Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tagetes Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Others
Global Tagetes Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tagetes Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticides
Cosmetics
Others
Global Tagetes Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tagetes Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tagetes Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tagetes Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tagetes Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Tagetes Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ultra International
LALA Group
Sona Chemicals
Essential Oils
Shanti Aromatics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tagetes Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tagetes Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tagetes Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tagetes Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tagetes Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tagetes Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tagetes Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tagetes Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tagetes Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tagetes Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tagetes Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tagetes Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tagetes Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tagetes Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tagetes Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tagetes Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tagetes Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
4.1.4 Others
