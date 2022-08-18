Shaped Refractory Materials Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shaped Refractory Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Shaped Refractory Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shaped Refractory Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Shapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shaped Refractory Materials include Vesuvius, RHI, Magnesita Refratarios, Imerys, Krosaki Harima, Shinagawa Refractories, Magnezit, Harbison Walker International and Morgan Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shaped Refractory Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Shapes
Special Shapes
Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Iron and Steel
Cement
Glass
Others
Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shaped Refractory Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shaped Refractory Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shaped Refractory Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Shaped Refractory Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vesuvius
RHI
Magnesita Refratarios
Imerys
Krosaki Harima
Shinagawa Refractories
Magnezit
Harbison Walker International
Morgan Advanced Materials
Refratechnik
Chosun Refractories
Minteq
Saint-Gobain
Puyang Refractories
Luyang Energy-saving Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shaped Refractory Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shaped Refractory Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shaped Refractory Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shaped Refractory Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shaped Refractory Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shaped Refractory Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shaped Refractory Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
