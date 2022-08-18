Segmented Tire Mold Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A segmented tire mold having two sidewalls, a plurality of radially movable segments and a pair of internally conical casing rings cooperable with the segments to close the mold as the rings are urged coaxially together in a pot heater. A fixture cooperates with the mold to facilitate assembling or disassembling the mold. In the fixture, the casing rings can be moved axially away from the respective sidewalls and from each other, freeing the segments to be moved outwardly by individual screw jacks operated by a common motor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Segmented Tire Mold in global, including the following market information:

Global Segmented Tire Mold Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Segmented Tire Mold Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Segmented Tire Mold companies in 2021 (%)

The global Segmented Tire Mold market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Top Open Tire Molds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Segmented Tire Mold include Saehwa IMC, HERBERT Maschinen, MK Technology, King Machine, Quality Mold, Inc., A-Z, Shinko Mold Industrial, SeYoung TMS and Himile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Segmented Tire Mold manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Segmented Tire Mold Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Segmented Tire Mold Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Top Open Tire Molds

Down To Ground Tire Molds

Global Segmented Tire Mold Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Segmented Tire Mold Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PCR

TBR

OTR

Others

Global Segmented Tire Mold Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Segmented Tire Mold Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Segmented Tire Mold revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Segmented Tire Mold revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Segmented Tire Mold sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Segmented Tire Mold sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saehwa IMC

HERBERT Maschinen

MK Technology

King Machine

Quality Mold, Inc.

A-Z

Shinko Mold Industrial

SeYoung TMS

Himile

Greatoo

Anhui Wide Way Mould

Wantong

Anhui Mcgill Mould

Tianyang

HongChang

Qingdao Yuantong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Segmented Tire Mold Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Segmented Tire Mold Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Segmented Tire Mold Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Segmented Tire Mold Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Segmented Tire Mold Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Segmented Tire Mold Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Segmented Tire Mold Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Segmented Tire Mold Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Segmented Tire Mold Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Segmented Tire Mold Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Segmented Tire Mold Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Segmented Tire Mold Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Segmented Tire Mold Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Segmented Tire Mold Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Segmented Tire Mold Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Segmented Tire Mold Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Segmented Tir

